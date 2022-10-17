DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover.
Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover.
Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Holley with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Holley was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries.
There is currently no suspect information available.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.