HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police on Friday released the name of a woman killed in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash in Hartly.
Troopers identified the victim as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly.
Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign going north on Brittney Lane at the intersection of Halltown Road. At the same time, a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling east approaching the intersection. Police said that is when Samardza, who was driving the Toyota, rolled into the path of the Dodge and was struck.
Samardza was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A passenger in the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was treated for injuries at the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.