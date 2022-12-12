LEWES, De. - Delaware State Police on Monday said a second person died following a car crash in Lewes on Saturday afternoon.
Troopers said that at around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback driving eastbound on Minos Conaway Road failed to make a curve in the road, hitting a Lexus RX SUV that was going westbound. The cars collied in a near head-on crash, according to police.
There were three people in the Subaru, including a 75-year-old male driver, a 104-year-old female front passenger and a 73-year-old female rear passenger, all of Lewes. All of them were wearing their seatbelts, according to police.
Troopers say all three were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 73-year-old rear passenger, identified as Carol Greblunas, of Lewes, died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 104-year-old passenger, also of Lewes, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11, from injuries sustained during the collision. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver of the Lexus, a 69-year-old Lewes man and his passenger, a 68-year-old Lewes woman were also wearing their seatbelts, according to police. The pair were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, troopers said.
The road was closed for around three and a half hours while that crash was investigated and cleared. Troopers continue to investigate this crash.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.