BRIDGEVILLE, Del.-- The Delaware State Police have confirmed a crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning that led to temporary road closures in Bridgeville at the intersection of Rt. 13 and Cannon Road.
According to police, at about 6 a.m., a Bridgeville woman, 57, was travelling westbound on Cannon Road towards Rt. 13 in a Ford Explorer. At the same time, a Delmar man, 25, was travelling northbound on 13 in a tractor-trailer. The traffic signal at the intersection reportedly changed green for the woman driving westbound and she proceeded into the intersection. The driver of the tractor-trailer, police say, failed to stop at the red light for the northbound traffic, leading to a collision. The right side of the tractor-trailer then hit the front of the Explorer.
The Delmar man was treated on the scene by EMS for a minor injury. The woman did not claim to have any injuries at the scene, according to police. The Delmar man was cited for failing to stop at a red light. The tractor-trailer was reportedly hauling Coca-Cola at the time of the collision.
Northbound Rt. 13 was closed for about 2.5 hours following the crash.