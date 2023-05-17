WYE MILLS, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police have confirmed a three-vehicle crash and fire just before 2 p.m. today near the intersection of Route 50 and Route 404 in Wye Mills.
According to the Maryland State Police, a pick-up truck was attempting a left turn onto Route 404 from Route 50 when it was believed to have struck the rear of a BMW in the turn lane. The BMW then struck a Volvo ahead of it.
For currently unknown reasons, the driver of the pick-up attempted to flee and the truck caught fire. The driver, along with his 5-year-old daughter and dog, reportedly fled the vehicle into a nearby line of trees. There, police were able to stop the trio.
The driver, identified as Bradford Baker, 40, of Queenstown, MD., was taken into custody and transported to Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack.
The 5-year-old daughter was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Route 50 was briefly closed following the crash but has since been reopened.
The Maryland State Police have assumed the investigation from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. It remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.