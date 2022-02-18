CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Seafood processors like J.M. Clayton Seafood in Cambridge will soon be able to cash in on federal grant money designed for response and recovery from the COVID pandemic.
Co-owner Jack Brooks says he is particularly interested in expanding online sales, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the grant can be used for.
"We have not done the online thing and that's something we'd be very interested in utilizing these funds for. With demand for fresh seafood going up, people shopping from home, it's a natural direction for all the seafood industry to head in," Brooks said.
The USDA is providing 50 million dollars to seafood processors in a number of states.
$220,000 will go to Delaware, $222,000 will go to Maryland and Virginia will receive $1,800,000.
Brooks says he hopes to see more federal help for Maryland's seafood industry in the future.
"We've been struggling with this visa issue since 2005. The need for visas in the seafood industry is static. We are in quite a debacle here and we are at the mercy of Washington, D.C," Brooks said.
The USDA says state departments of agriculture will be responsible for distribution of the funds.
Maryland's Department of Agriculture says it is finalizing its method for that distribution.
Seafood processors, facilities and vessels who are interested are encouraged to apply for the grant through their state's Department of Agriculture.