MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton.
Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.
The driver of the Chevy, a 24-year-old Lewes man, was not injured.
The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman from Woodbridge, Va., was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The front-right passenger in the Toyota, a 28-year-old man from Hyattsville, Md., was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The left backseat passenger in the Toyota, a 19-year-old woman from Woodbridge, Va., was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.
The right backseat passenger in the Toyota, a 20-year-old man from from Woodbridge, Va., was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about 3.5 hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.