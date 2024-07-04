FEDERALSBURG, MD. – Several incidents of vandalism at a Caroline County park have left neighbors and town leaders frustrated. The target of the vandalism has been the splash pad in Federalsburg.
While repairs have only cost around $650, neighbors say it's not about the money—it's about respecting public property. The splash pad, which opened for the season on June 10, has already been vandalized four times in less than a month.
Strips of blue and white vinyl are scattered outside the splash pad gate, and paint covers some of the damage. Frequent splash pad user Austin Quathamer expressed his disappointment.
“I heard people just doing really dumb stuff out here. It really affects me a lot because this is for people to come out here and have fun, not to come out here and just destroy it. It's not right for them to do that,” Quathamer said.
Melinda Payne, who brought her grandkids to the splash pad, when it first opened 10 years ago, is also concerned.
“Lack of respect... Federalsburg is a little town. It doesn't have a lot for kids to do. Of course, we have the toys here at the park, but for me, this is the one thing that gives the children some pleasure,” Payne said.
Both Payne and Quathamer are worried about the frequency of the incidents.
“You know, you could be walking here by yourself, and if they are going to vandalize that, what else will they try to vandalize? They might try to hurt you walking or vandalize some of the gym equipment here. It's just a point of concern,” Payne said.
Quathamer added, “It's a big concern that the town might close it down. Hopefully, the town gets some cops out here to watch it when there are people on it so they don't do vandalism again.”
The town of Federalsburg announced that a camera is being installed near the splash pad to monitor the area.