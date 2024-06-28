MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle accident involving an overturned dump truck that occurred in Sussex County on Thursday.
On Thursday, June 27th, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company reported to a vehicle accident on John J. Williams Highway at the intersection of Mount Joy Road. The vehicle was reported to be an overturned dump truck spilling "crush n' run" on the road and a silver Chevrolet Pick-Up.
IRVFC say emergency response crew assignments included "incident mitigation, fluid and debris recovery, traffic control, patient stabilization if needed, vehicle stabilization where needed and overall incident mitigation efforts".
The Delaware State Fire Police were ordered to close the roadways down for the duration of the incident.
The Delaware Department of Transportation responded to the scene to direct traffic, conduct a sweep of the materials, and coordinate mitigation efforts of the spillage from the truck.
IRVFC say the Millsboro Hazardous Materials Unit responded to mitigation to fluid spells from the dump truck and other efforts.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.