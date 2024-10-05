HARBESON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a Saturday morning vehicle accident that involved a downed utility pole in Sussex County.
On October 5th, at approximately 1:20am, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to a wires-down incident on Hollymount Road and Beaver Dam Road in Harbeson. The incident was quickly upgraded to a vehicle accident with additional alerts for EMS personnel.
Fire officials say that a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the collision, and the vehicle was leaking fluids.
When response crews arrived to the scene, assignments included "notification of the respective utility service provider with pole numbers and incident descriptions" and the identification and location of the vehicle down on the road between Hurdle Ditch and Zoar Roads.
According to IRVFC, a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a collision that resulted in the utility pole being severed, causing the vehicle to sustain front end damage. The operator of the motorcycle declined medical attention.
There is no additional information at this time. The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident.