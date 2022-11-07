DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover.
Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
There is currently no suspect information available. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor by calling 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.