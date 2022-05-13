DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged an unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Capitol Green neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man notified police that his vehicle had been struck multiple times. The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. The vehicle was struck at least seven times.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.