DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- Dewey Beach officials recently issued two permits to have Verizon relocate 5G poles on Collins and Cullen Streets.
For more than two years, five Verizon 5G poles have sat on dunes in Dewey Beach. After vying to have them removed for more than a year, officials are finally making progress with Verizon.
"After the permit applications were reviewed by CTC, our 5G consultant, on their advice, they said issue the permits to remove those two poles off the dune," says Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper. "The poles will be removed off the dunes and on the street; actually on Collins St. and Cullen St."
Zolper says Verizon has not yet provided officials with an exact date for when the poles will be moved, however, town officials expect it to be done within the next three to four weeks.
"The poles, they should have never been put on the dunes to begin with," says Zolper." "Verizon told the town at that time that that was the only place they could go to get service on the beach. We found that that was not the case and the poles can now be moved to those new locations."
Zolper says he and other town officials are working with CTC to issue permits for the removal of the three additional 5G poles still remaining on the dunes.