DOVER, Del.- Vietnam veterans gathered at MISSION BBQ Tuesday to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day. Vietnam Veteran David Curnock says says getting together with fellow veterans is healing.
"I would die for these people. They are my brothers. They are my true friends. And I didn't know that until now," said Curnock.
Vietnam Veteran Paul Davis said when he came back from serving in Vietnam, he became a police officer.
"I was very fortunate in the fact that I don't suffer post traumatic stress but it has taught me about life in general and before you go into war you better have the end result of how are we going to take care of the veterans when they come back," said Davis. "I became a law enforcement officer for 34 years. I now serve as a state commander Vietnam Veterans of America for Delaware," said Davis.
Davis also spoke to what it honor is was to be with his brothers and sisters.
"It's an honor to be with my brothers who served in Vietnam we all share the same feelings about the war and assist each other it's always an honor and to me they are always my brothers and sisters," said Davis.
Calvin Mitchell served in Vietnam and was shot twice. Mitchell says he went to counseling to work through some of the trauma he experienced. Today, he is apart of many local veterans groups while trying to help other veterans returning from war.
"I'm in all of the different veterans groups... to try to help another veteran to get where I am," said Mitchell.
Dave Skocik also served in Vietnam. He says he is proud of veteran's work of helping veterans once they come home.
"We are proud of those who reach out to veterans today who are our children and grandchildren. So we feel that is our legacy. Duty honor country God bless America," said Skocik.
On Tuesday night, the VFW 10159 in Salisbury will host a Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration with storytelling from veterans, food, games and raffles.