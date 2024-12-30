SEAFORD, DE- A suspect in a Seaford shooting is on the loose.
Police say the victim was found on New Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say the victim was shot during an altercation outside of a business on South Bradford Street.
A suspect has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to please contact the Seaford Police Department, through their Facebook page, or by telephone at (302)629-6645. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by calling (800)847-3333 or texting “KEYWORD plus your message” to 274637. Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.