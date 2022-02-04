Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling sharply to near 40. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.