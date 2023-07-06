DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a wanted man from Wilmington last night on multiple drug offenses.
According to police, Tykeme Robinson, 31, was wanted by the Laurel Police Department for a shooting when the Dover Police Department saw him at a Wawa on 113 Wednesday night.
The US Marshall’s Service First State Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the Dover Police Department in arresting Robinson. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident.
Police say Robinson was found with 18 bags of heroin, 671.7 grams of marijuana, and 4.4 grams of crack cocaine. He was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
After being released on an unsecured bail for those charges, he was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of bail for the charges he faces in Laurel.