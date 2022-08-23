REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a recreational water advisory Tuesday for a stretch from Pennsylvania Avenue to Stockley Street due to high levels of bacteria. DNREC is warning swimmers about the potentially harmful bacteria. Recent rainfall and resulting stormwater could be factor into the rise of the bacteria.
