WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Due to "critically low water tables", the Worcester County Public Works are asking residents and visitors in parts of Worcester County to discontinue all non-essential outdoor and indoor water use.
All visitors and residents in the Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines areas are being asked to stop the usage of all non-essential water usage until further notice.
In addition to the already low water levels, town officials say "electrical issues caused two well pumps in Ocean Pines to fail, which has resulted in low or no water pressure in certain areas". The public works say the repairs to the pumps have been completed but that they are still trying to catch up on water production.
Water conservation measures are "voluntary", according to Public Works Director Dallas Baker. However, public safety is a top priority for the area, and if a mandatory water restriction is needed, they will implement it.
According to town officials, non-essential outdoor water uses include "irrigating lawns and landscaping via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety; washing exterior building surfaces, parking lots, or driveways; and watering trees and athletic fields".
