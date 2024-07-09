SEAFORD, DE - The City of Seaford announced they are shutting off a large distribution water main on Wednesday, July 10th.
The city says a large distribution water main on Herring Run Road will be shut off starting around 8am on Wednesday, July 10th.
The shut off will change the direction of the water flow which will cause the water to stir up deposits, says City of Seaford. Water can potentially become discolored during this time.
The water is safe to consume, says City of Seaford, but they suggest that "you limit water use until the repair is completed and turned back in service".
Outdoor hoses or tub faucets can be turned on to try and clear the water coming into properties. The city says the best thing to do is "only open one tap until it runs clear. Please refrain from doing any laundry during this time".
Work is expected to be completed and turned back on by 5pm.