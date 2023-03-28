WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will begin its semi-annual program for flushing waterlines in Assateague Pointe, Edgewater Acres, Nantucket Point, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Newark, Ocean Reef, and West Ocean City Service Areas between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Division of Public Works says routine flushing of the water system helps to reduce the frequency of discolored water. Public Works crews open and close the hydrants, flushing out the built-up iron deposits. Sometimes, this can lead to temporary increases in suspended iron, which should settle out within a few hours of the flushing.
The following proposed spring 2023 dates for the flushing of the waterlines are subject to change.
- April 24 thru May 5 – Assateague Pointe, Deer Point, Mystic Harbour, Ocean Reef, and West Ocean City
- May 9 & 10 – Newark
- May 11 & 12 – Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe
The agency says to be aware that, even on dates the water lines in your section are not being flushed, it is still possible to experience discolored water. If area residents notice that their water becomes cloudy during these times, please allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. For more information, please call the Water and Wastewater Division at (410) 641-5251.