STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Windy conditions are expected throughout the day. If wind warnings or restrictions are activated at the Bay Bridge, two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prohibited. Drivers may experience eastbound delays during Friday afternoon's rush-hour period. Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will implement two-way operations if safe to do so.
MDTA defines limited wind restrictions as sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins)
For the latest on MDTA bridge wind warnings & restrictions call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) for 24/7 conditions at the Bay Bridge.