STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Inclement weather may disrupt two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday and Saturday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Two-way is prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation. Drivers should expect eastbound delays during the afternoon rush-hour period. Drivers may experience eastbound delays. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the bridge officials will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Conditions will be continuously monitored.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.