STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Inclement weather may disrupt two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Two-way is prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation. Drivers should expect eastbound delays during the afternoon rush-hour period. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the bridge officials will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Conditions will be continuously monitored.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.