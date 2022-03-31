STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Inclement weather is expected in Maryland Thursday and Friday. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said that two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) may be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
Currently, the Bay Bridge is under limited wind restrictions.
- Limited Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins) house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Thunderstorms are expected in our region Thursday afternoon andevening, which may disrupt two-way operations. In addition, forecasts are calling for strong wind gusts in the afternoon on Friday, which can also impact two-way operations.
Two-way is prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation. Drivers should expect eastbound delays during the afternoon rush-hour period. MDTA said it will continue to monitor weather conditions and implement two-way operations if possible.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.