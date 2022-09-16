LEWES, De. -- The well water for some people in the Beachwoods neighborhood in Lewes is no longer useable. The water has filled with sediment and has turned brown. Neighbors say the issues began about a year ago, right around the time a dewatering project, started by DNREC, began.
Dewatering is the removal of ground water from one area for use in another area. In this case, the water is being pulled from the Beachwoods neighborhood and is being used for the construction of the Welches Pond Development.
Susan Anderson has lived in her home in the Beachwoods neighborhood for the past 30 years, and she says she can't remember a time that their water was this bad. Her toilet tank is filled with brown water, and the water that pours into her tub is a brownish-orange. Her tap water? Undrinkable, according to Anderson.
"It's the same color as what you're seeing in the tubs, so, you don't want to drink it," said Anderson.
Anderson has a blue water jug that she uses for drinking water, and does laundry and showers at a friends house. Her neighbors are experiencing the same hurdles.
"In the last year, especially, I've noticed increased sediment in the tank of my commodes," said Eileen Kane. "I can't even see through the bottom of one of my commodes when I lift the tank off."
Kane has also noticed issues with her water pressure.
"The water pressure is decreasing both inside the house and outside the house," said Kane. "I've had to stop maintaining my lawn, and depending just on rain to keep my landscape healthy."
Linda Wildasin has replaced her toilet twice in the past two months, with little success of seeing cleaner water in her tank. She has also spent thousands for a new water filtration system.
"I had to have a new water filtration system put in because the water smelled and tasted so bad that you couldn't even use it," said Wildasin.
We reached out to DNREC for comment on this issue. They did not want to do an interview, but did provide WBOC with a statement that says 'DNREC is working with neighboring homeowners in the area to determine if they have experienced environmental impacts from construction activities at the Welches Pond development.'
At this point, Anderson and her neighbors are just hoping they get their clean well water back soon.
"I'd like to be able to make sure that we get some clean water, drinking water, water to do wash, water to cook with," said Wildasin.
Kane agrees.
"I would like to have water coming into my house and be able to shower and be able to clean my house and not worry if I'm going to suck my well dry if I water my plants," said Kane.
But, optimism, much like the water in the Beachwoods neighborhood, is running dry.