WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano took a victory lap on Monday, after what she calls a successful weekend for 'Safari at the Quarry.'
The off-road Jeep event taking place on a County-owned property off of Connelly Mill Road drew the ire of the County Council, Salisbury City Council and some neighbors for a number of issues, ranging from noise and environmental concerns, to allegations the organizer did not receive proper permits, and the property was not zoned for an event like this.
But Giordano says the proof is in the pudding, with the event not living up to the fears some had, and having a positive economic impact.
"It was a huge economic driver, I mean we had hotels filled, we had restaurants filled, we had people from 4 or 5 different states coming into Wicomico County, and they love our County. They love the event, they love the facility and they want to come back," Giordano said.
The County Executive issued a statement Monday apologizing the event's organizer Live Wire Media for what she called "misinformation, slander, defamation and misleading rhetoric," surrounding the event.
Giordano said the event brought a lot to the table for Wicomico County.
"So they got to see a lot of really great things in our county, and so I really hope that people see that the community sees and that the council will see that this really is an economic driver that will bring people to our county and to enjoy our county," she said.
The County Executive's memorandum of understanding with the organizer, Live Wire Media continues through September 1. She says she looks forward to the partnership in the coming months.