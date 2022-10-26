SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Board of Education Candidates had the chance to pitch their ideas to voters on Tuesday night. The forum was hosted by The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury University. President of the Salisbury Area Chamber Bill Chambers says the hope was for voters to find more clarity.
"We hope voters took away which candidates can best represent the interests of teachers, students and administrators. Success in our school system is solely reliant on what happens in our school system," said Chambers. "The most important economic driver for any community is a successful, high achieving public education system. If you don't have that, forget your differences. Business will not want to locate in that jurisdiction."
But the evening heated up when candidates were asked about national hot-button issues. Chambers says the intensity Tuesday night is not normal.
"No. This is not typical. Our political world right now is full of division and tension. And now it's extended itself to the most local of elections and that's the board of education," said Chambers.
You can watch the entire forum here on the PAC 14 YouTube page.