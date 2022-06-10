SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council this week approved a $173 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget, which is 7.6% higher than last year’s budget, provides for a decrease in the real property tax rate, due to the tax revenue cap, of approximately one cent.
Some of the major highlights of the budget include:
- Pay increases for certain county employees so salaries are competitive in the market place, based on a recent salary study;
- Funding for the implementation of a length of service award program for volunteer fire and EMS members-$400,000, with an additional $15,000 to each volunteer fire company and $50,000 for EMTs; representing a total increase of 23.76%;
- Board of Education- $58 million; (4) FY 23 Capital Improvement Projects-$6 million (General Fund, Pay-Go Funding); and
- Funding for School Safety and Security Projects - $1 million.
Prior to the FY23 budget discussions, the County Council was informed that Hardwire, LLC will donate 1,600 bullet proof protective shields, with an approximate value of $480,000, to the three Lower Eastern Shore counties as a protective school safety measure.