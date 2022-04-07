SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland General Assembly passed the Police Accountability Act in April of 2021, despite a veto from Governor Larry Hogan.
The act does a number of things including establishing a loan assistant program for police officers, which helps repay student loans for officers who went to a Maryland public college or university.
It also requires the training and standards commission to react to 'use of force' violations. Also under the act, each Maryland county must establish a Police Accountability Board.
The changes from this act go into effect on July 1. Wicomico County is working on forming the required accountability board.
Tuesday night, the council heard from the community about it. People have mixed feelings about this legislation.
It was inside of the Wicomico County Council Chambers in Salisbury where county leaders spoke with community members about the establishment of its Police Accountability Board.
The board would essentially work with law enforcement to handle policies and disciplinary action stemming from public complaints about police misconduct.
President of Salisbury University's NAACP Chapter, Dorien Rogers, attended the meeting. Rogers says he's hoping to see change.
"Diversity and a plethora of different representation is important on the board,” he says.
Rogers also says the board must show transparency.
"Making sure they're communicating when it comes to the cases their overseeing. Making sure its in writing. Making sure that its acceptable to all people."
While some community members want to see these reforms adopted immediately, Wicomico County Sheriff, Mike Lewis, tells WBOC this new process will be more difficult than it seems.
“I just thinks it's absolutely unnecessary. I think it's not needed but it doesn't matter what I think. If something was passed by Annapolis, we now have to proceed forward,” he says.
Lewis says this new process will make it tougher to weed out what he calls rogue officers.
"This is something we tried to explain to lawmakers however they were determined to pass legislation based on their emotions."
Sheriff Lewis says he has reached out to lawmakers to ask for an extension to October 1.