WICOMICO CO., MD - There has been a state of emergency declared in Wicomico County due to the winter storm. The state of emergency is effective immediately, according to Wicomico County Executive, Julie Giordano.
The county says the state of emergency will stay in effect until 6:00pm on Wednesday, February 12th.
The following county services will be impacted due to the weather:
- Wicomico County Landfill and Convenience Centers: All landfill and convenience center operations will be closed tomorrow, February 12, 2025. Residents are asked to postpone any scheduled waste disposal activities until conditions improve.
- Wicomico County Ferries: All ferry services will be suspended for the duration of the weather event.
All county officials are required to work as scheduled.