WICOMICO CO., MD - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano has issued a county-wide burn ban due to drought conditions effective today.
Giordano’s Office says the burn ban takes effect on June 20th at noon and comes on the advice of the Burn Ban Committee which comprises Wicomico County health, fire, weather, and environmental officials.
The County Executive has the authority to issue the ban for 7 days, but expects the dry conditions to continue further. Giordano says she expects to recommend to the County Council that the ban be extended.
The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning except the following:
-Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use.
-Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds which must be monitored at all times. Campfires must be confined to fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces, or other facilities constructed for fires. Fires should be drowned and completely extinguished before breaking camp.
-Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted as long as they are limited to 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height.
-The staging of professional fireworks displays.
Burning permits are voided for the duration of the ban, according to the Executive’s Office, and the Health Department will not issue burning permits until further notice.
Violators of the burn ban could see a $500 fine per incident, and violations can be reported at 410-548-4860 during regular business hours. Violation reports can be made to the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 during other times.
“I suggest citizens keep a garden house and fire extinguisher nearby while using their gas or charcoal grills or enjoying a recreational fire,” Giordano said Thursday. “Also, all fires should be completely extinguished and should never be left unsupervised.”