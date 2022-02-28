SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County are announced Monday the return of the Wicomico County Fair, set for Aug. 19-21 at WinterPlace Park in Salisbury.
This year’s event will celebrate 86 years of fair traditions.
“Our team is excited to dive into planning another year of the Fair,” said Zach Evans, Wicomico County Fair chair. “As always, the fair will deliver a program of free, family-friendly activities – and perhaps a few new surprises – to WinterPlace Park this summer.”
Applications are open for food, commercial and craft vendors and nonprofit organizations.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available starting at $500. Sponsors are able to deliver their message to thousands of Fair attendees.
Vendor applications and sponsorship packets are available at www.WicomicoFair.com.
Admission and parking at the Fair are free. For more information, visit www.WicomicoFair.com.