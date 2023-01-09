SALISBURY, Md.- An accidental fire does thousands in damage to a home in Salisbury Friday afternoon.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 1 p.m. in the bathroom of a one story, wood frame home at 30905 Johnson Road. The fire was found by a homeowner who had just gotten home form work.
It took 20 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused about $25,000 in damage to the building and $5,000 to the contents.
The fire marshal says the fire started because of "improperly discarded smoking material."
The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross and will be provided smoke alarms by the Office of the State Fire Marshal prior to reoccupying the home.