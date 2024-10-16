EASTERN SHORE, MD - Officials in has issued a county-wide burn ban to take effect Wednesday.
In Worcester County, Fire Marshal Matt Owens has banned outdoor burning for an indefinite period of time, effective immediately.
Worcester's ban excepts proper use of gas and charcoal grills, campfires at the County’s commercial, state, and federal campgrounds, permitted official Ocean City bonfires, private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of two feet with a height of three feet, public fireworks displays, and volunteer fire company training exercises.
“Due to the County’s current dry conditions, the burn ban is effective immediately,” Fire Marshal Owens said. “This ban should reduce the number of out-of-control outside fires, which cause safety concerns for area residents, visitors, and especially responding fire personnel.”
According to the Wicomico County Executive’s office, Wicomico's ban will take place October 16th at noon and will be in effect for at least the next week. Giordano says she expects dry conditions to continue past the 7 day period and will recommend the county council extends the ban until conditions improve.
The ban was issued at the advice of Wicomico’s Burn Ban Committee, consisting of representatives of the County Health Department, the Forestry Service, County Department of Emergency Services, fire fighters, code enforcement, and meteorologists.
Under the ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited except the following:
-Gas and charcoal grills with proper use
-Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds under proper monitoring. Campfires must be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, and fireplaces.
-Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds. Fires must be limited to a 2-foot width and 3-foot height.
-Professional fireworks displays
Violations of the burn ban can carry a $500 fine per incident. Neighbors can call 410-548-4860 to report violations during usual business hours and can otherwise contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
The ban in Wicomico follows a state-wide ban in Delaware as much of Delmarva continues to see moderate drought conditions.