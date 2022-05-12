SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury has convicted a 50-year-old man of kidnapping, rape, and related offenses.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said after a two-day trial, Damon Williamson, former of Westover, Md., was convicted of kidnapping, attempted first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape and related offenses.
Sentencing was postponed pending a presentence investigation.
Court records show that in January 2021, Williamson sexually assaulted a woman at the Chesapeake Inn in Salisbury. Subsequently, in February 2021, Williamson transported two other women from east Salisbury to the city's industrial park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each of them.
At the time of the aforementioned offenses, Williamson was on parole for convictions for rape, aggravated assault and burglary out of the state of Pennsylvania.