SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone.
Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County.
Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is a problem in Wicomico County and beyond.
"It's a huge problem. Fentanyl is our number one threat right now in the drug trade in North America and it has impacted Wicomico County unbelievably," he said.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes says part of the problem is what she calls laxed sentencing at the state level.
"Our Maryland sentencing guidelines have decreased almost out of range of what they used to be as of July 1. Those crimes aren't crimes of violence so parole happens much more quickly," she said.
Christina Bowie-Simpson, Wicomico County's Opiate Coordinator says because of its lethal nature, it is incredibly easy to overdose on the drug.
"Fentanyl which is the cause of many of the overdoses that are occurring in our community is extremely potent. It is 50 times more potent than heroin, 100 times more potent than morphine," she said.
Sheriff Lewis has a simple message for those trafficking fentanyl through Wicomico County.
"When we catch a drug trafficker with a large amount of narcotics over a threshold, 4 grams or greater, I think they should face the death penalty but I am probably out on my own when I say that,"
According to the Maryland Department of Health, 72 percent of Wicomico County's drug or alcohol overdose deaths in 2020 were the result of fentanyl.