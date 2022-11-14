PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community.
"We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the surrounding area that's been in there its really tight and there is barely enough room to move around in there and there is not enough room for programs," said Hershberger.
Wicomico County Public Library has identifies a space at 7341 Parsonsburg Rd, Parsonsburg, MD 21849. Town Manager Joseph Mangini is not thrilled that the library could not be relocated to another space in Pittsville.
"A lot of us here in Pittsville are disappointed because we wanted it to be here," said Mangini.
Mangini says he understands that Wicomico County Public Library tried their best and said he appreciated their collaboration with the town, and that Parsonsburg is not too far away.
"Parsonsburg is not that far away. And I think that if they're able to get established and have a bigger building, better access for people, I think that is going to benefit the community," said Mangini.
Hershberger understands the disappointment from some in Pittsville.
"It was our focus all along to try and find something in Pittsville because Pittsville is very central to that region// We looked at a lot of facilities. Mostly in Pittsville but none that were even close to suitable," said Hershberger.
But over all, Hershberger says he believes it's a net positive for Wicomico County.
"If I had a family there in Pittsville, and I found out that the library was moving out of that trailer, and moving into a place for story time ect, I would be really happy about it and willing to drive a little further for the amenities that library would have to offer for me and my family."