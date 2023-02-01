MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Wicomico County's Board of Education held its first public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the details of next year's budget.
The budget is in two parts: the operating budget, and the capital budget. The former was the topic of conversation at the public meeting.
Brian Raygor, the board's Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement: "In terms of our Capital Budget, Mardela is the major expense for the upcoming school year. And we are about a year into the construction project there. Things are moving along on time and at budget."
Some members of community has expressed support for the renovations, with Wicomico Schools parent Eden Hade, saying: "I think there needs to be a continued dedication to this project. I think it's been long overdue, I think this community has always produced very good education. I think Mardela Schools do a very, very good job with education."
Raygor also emphasized the importance of school safety, saying: "We know the public is passionate about it and we see a need and definitely want to address as well."
Hade welcomed this news: "I think security in our schools has become a very important issue."
The Board of Education has encouraged public input on both the operating and capital budgets and is dedicated to ensuring the success of the Mardela Middle and High School renovation project. The architect in charge of the project expects the renovations to be completed by 2026.