SALISBURY, Md.- As students head back to school, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking you take an extra moment to be vigilant during your commute.
“Starting Tuesday you’re going to start to see the return of the school buses on the road. We want to remind your viewers to take extra moments and be extra vigilant because you’re going to see these buses on routes when you haven’t seen them the last several weeks. Watch for the bus stops, watch for the red flashing lights, watch for the kids going back and forth, be cautious,” said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. “Whether you’re driving a car, whether you’re walking to the bus stop, whether you're walking to school and crossing the street, everyone has to take an extra few minutes and pay attention especially the first week of school”.
Wicomico and Worcester County students started September 6. Captain Robinson also had tips for students to keep themselves safe.
“Number one, stay out of the main road way, use crosswalks when they exist. Cross where the crossing guards are if the cross guards are stations in that area, keep an eye out. Don’t always assume that the motorists or operating the car see you,” said Robinson. “The best thing is to give 100% attention. Because I have seen it many times. I have seen children teenager's walking down the streets their faces buried in their devices not even paying attention and that’s unfortunate something bad could happen when anyone isn’t paying attention”.