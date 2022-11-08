SALISBURY, Md.- Voters in Wicomico County cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Voter Crystal Pennon says she would not miss voting for the world.
“I am here today because our vote and our voice have to count for something,” said Pennon. “As the constituency, we have to say, this is what I believe in, this is what I stand for, and I hope the people I am voting for hear my voice. Everybody get up, your voice is going to count for something. You have to believe that who you vote for is going to hear what you have to say.”
For Pennon, the economy is the biggest concern this election cycle.
“The inflation is just out of control,” said Pennon. “Most of our houses are run on electric. Everything has doubled. You know, food in the supermarket has doubled. You know you’ve gone from getting a carton of eggs for 2.49 and now they want 4.49. And a gallon of milk and I’m just like you guys have got to do something to fix this economy. Some of us are on fixed incomes. What are you going to do about this? So I'm hoping that they can do what they promised.”
Victor McCartin also says his biggest concern is the economy. He said it is important for everyone to vote.
“I work for a small town business I know how hard it is especially in this economy to get by,” said McCartin. “It’s really your, the only way you can get your voice heard to anyone and get the values you want in your own economy and your own small town.”
Father Andy Custer says his biggest concern this year is education.
“I wanted to keep an eye on the board of education because I have a young 7-year-old and a 6-month-old… and I just wanted to make sure that things that are being taught in school are things that I am okay with and that there are no secrets going on in the school,” said Custer. “I just think it’s important to come out and make your voice heard even if your candidate isn’t the most popular it’s good to know what people are actually thinking and the way to reflect that in the polls.”
Thomas Collins voted with his family. Collins says it is important to be an informed voter.
“It is very important you should pay attention to what people are saying what people are doing do some homework it doesn't take a lot of time but it’s worth it when it’s done,” said Collins. “We sat down and we reviewed what the candidate's platform was. And then we looked again to see who they are running against. It’s very important to vote. You have to, you know, have a voice on what’s going on around you. That’s one of the ways you do it… the key way you do it.”
In Delaware and Maryland, polls close at 8 pm. In Virginia, polls close at 7 p.m.