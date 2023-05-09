WICOMICO CO., Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested, for a second time, an 18-year-old Wicomico County man for alleged sexual offenses against a 13-year-old.
Robert Allen Dust was initially arrested in December of 2022 for allegedly sexually assaulting and soliciting a 13-year-old. The ensuing investigation resulted in Dust being charged with 3 counts of sex offense third degree, 3 counts of sex offense 4th degree sexual contact, 3 counts of assault 2nd degree, 2 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 2 counts of displaying obscene material to a minor, and telephone misuse obscene material. Dust was later released with an ankle monitor.
On May 2nd, however, police say that Dust was once again found to be soliciting another juvenile while on pretrial supervision for the previous offense. He was again charged with displaying obscene material to a minor, 3 counts of child porn solicit subject, attempted possession of child porn, 2 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, and 1 count of contributing to the condition of a minor.
Dust was arrested again and is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with any further information on these two investigationss, or is an additional victim of Dust, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.