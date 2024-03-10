EDEN, Md. - Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division executed a search and seizure warrant on February 29, 2024, resulting in the dismantling of a local drug distribution operation and the arrest of a suspect.
The operation, conducted at a residence in the 28000 Block of Allen Cut Off Road in Eden led to the discovery of approximately 100 grams of cocaine, approximately $3400 in US Currency, a digital scale, and an assortment of drug distribution paraphernalia, according to authorities.
The target of the search warrant, Dwayne Lamonte Taylor, was apprehended at the scene and is now facing charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics and other related offenses. Taylor is currently held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
"This operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office to combat drug-related activities, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in the community," stated officials in a press release.