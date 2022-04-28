STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Windy conditions are expected throughout the day Thursday. If wind warnings or restrictions are activated at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prohibited, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Officials said that if restrictions are put into place, drivers may expect eastbound delays during the afternoon rush-hour period. Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will implement two-way operations if safe to do so.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.