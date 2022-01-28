OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is under a blizzard warning, until the evening hours of Saturday, Jan. 29.
Due to the combination of snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures, hazardous driving conditions are likely Friday evening and into Sunday. Therefore, motorists are urged to stay off the roads for the duration and clean up of the storm.
The Worcester County Snow Emergency Plan, including the Town of Ocean City, went into effect at 4 p.m. Friday.
Due to anticipated blizzard conditions, the Ocean City bus service will be suspended on Saturday, Jan. 29. The bus service is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, weather-permitting. Ocean City Recreation and Parks have canceled all recreation programs and reservations from Friday at 6:30 p.m. (Men’s Soccer) until Sunday.