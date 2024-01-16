Easton, MD.- Much of northern Delmarva woke up to snowfall Tuesday morning. Commuters like Rebecca Burrows says despite the icy conditions, the roads near her home were fairly clear.
“They’re actually not bad… Even the side roads where I live we’re pretty ice free. Luckily, I had some salt for the road for my drive-way so actually no slipping this morning,” said Burrows.
Talbot County Public Schools were closed Tuesday because of the snow.
Colorado Native Billy Thompson, who now lives in Easton, says he was also impressed with the roads Tuesday morning.
“The roads were great. Everything was clear, no slipping and sliding. They did a great job,” said Thompson.
Thompson says he’ll be happy if this is the only snow storm Delmarva sees this winter.
“We haven’t had snow in three years around here but it’s nothing really. I’m not a big fan of the snow. I’ve seen enough snow in my life,” said Thompson.
Traffic in both directions on Ocean Gateway near Trappe was rerouted Tuesday morning after a downed electrical line.