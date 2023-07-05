WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Beverage cans, red cups and used fireworks make it clear a Fourth of July block party was held on Chippewa Blvd last night.
But what is also made clear by the bullet holes and broken glass is that this night did not end in celebration.
Crime scene investigators spent the morning chiseling bullets out of a tree and marking a home that was riddled in bullets.
The violence erupted in Viola Woolford's front yard. When the gunfire rang out, Woolford says she thought it was firecrackers.
"Some nights you can't tell if it's firecrackers or gunshots," she said.
"I saw people lined up on part of this street, a lot of people along the fence and some cars," Woolford continued.
Many neighbors did not want to speak on camera.
But one man told us this is an annual block party, and showed us video he took from previous years.
He said something in his gut told him not to go out Tuesday night.
Our crew on the scene witnessed an SUV being removed by a tow truck with it's windows apparently shot out.
After holiday weekend mass shootings, including at a block party in Baltimore, Woolford says she never imagined the violence would arrive right on her doorstep.
"I just pray a lot. Say a prayer. Pray that justice will be done," she said.