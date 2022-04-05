ACCOMAC, Va.- Authorities say an elderly woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night in Accomack County.
Virginia State Police said that at around 8:40 p.m., a Honda Accord, driven by 74-year-old Linda Love Ferebee, of Parksley, Va., had stopped along the grassy median that separates the north and south lanes of Route 13, due to her vehicle becoming a hazard. An employee of the Shore Stop observed her vehicle in the median, and came to assist Ferebee in moving her car out of the median and into the convenient store parking lot.
Police said that as the employee moved the vehicle to the parking lot, Ferebee, who was wearing all dark clothing, attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to the store parking lot, when she was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling in the northbound lanes.
Police said the driver of the pickup, 20-year-old Robert Sterling Jr., showed no signs of impairment or indication of speeding. All northbound lanes of travel were shut down for the crash investigation, and reopened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. .
Notification to next of kin has been made for Ferebee, police said. The incident remains under investigation