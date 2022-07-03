DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer.
Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
While trying to place her in the prisoner transport van she continued to assault officers. Once at the police station she was put in a holding cell were she bit an officer.
Pitts was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and was put in intoxication hold pending arraignment.
Pitts was charged with: