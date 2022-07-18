EASTON, Md.- Easton police have arrested for murder a 41-year-old woman in connection with a July 3 shooting that left a man dead.
Police said detectives on Monday served an arrest warrant on Charlene L. Morton of St. Michaels, Md., charging her with first-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder, and two counts of accessory after the fact of first-and second-degree murder. Morton was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
Police said that shortly after 6 p.m. July 3, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton for a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until relieved by Talbot County Paramedics. Shortly after being transported to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Center at Easton, the victim, 42-year-old George Barney, of Hurlock, Md., succumbed to his injuries.
Police said an investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between George Barney and his nephew, 21-year-old Jalyn Barney, in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Prospect Avenue.
Investigators said that after the altercation took place, people separated George and Jalyn and after Jalyn got into a vehicle, he fired one shot, striking George. Jalyn left the scene in a vehicle driven by Morton, police said.
Jalyn Barney was arrested last Friday in Baltimore City, and charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges.